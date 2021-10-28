Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By Piper Sandler

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

