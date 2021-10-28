Mizuho Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $48.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $39.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

NYSE OXY opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

