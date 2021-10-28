Mizuho Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $48.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $39.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.
NYSE OXY opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
