Mizuho Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $34.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

