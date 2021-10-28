Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $349.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $349.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

LII opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.65. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

