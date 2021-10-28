Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

