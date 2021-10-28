Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

