Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keyera (KEY)

10/21/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.00.

10/14/2021 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Keyera had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.50 price target on the stock.

TSE KEY opened at C$31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9587611 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

