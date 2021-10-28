Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$75.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

NYSE:STN opened at $54.68 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

