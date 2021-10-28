Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group’s focus on improving organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services, expansion of operating capacity and marketing of a complete product portfolio. The company holds a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. Increased production rates for commercial narrow-body planes has been boosting its organic sales prospects. In the past year, Triumph Group’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, expanded import tariff for steel and aluminum may push up its costs for manufacturing stocks like Triumph Group. Moreover, lower production rate for Boeing 787 has forced Triumph Group to make a conservative assumption about its sales outlook in the near term. Further, the delays in recovery of wide body jets continues to partially hurt the stock’s operating results.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Triumph Group stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

