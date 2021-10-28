Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:VLD opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.46.
About Velo3D
Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.
