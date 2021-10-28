Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

NYSE:VLD opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velo3D stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.99% of Velo3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.