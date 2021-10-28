Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.