Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/20/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

10/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.50.

10/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

CPG opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.2660191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

