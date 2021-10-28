BCE (NYSE:BCE) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Survey

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.88% 16.79% 4.79% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

This table compares BCE and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.08 billion 2.71 $1.97 billion $2.25 22.66 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.93 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BCE and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 4 5 0 2.56 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus target price of $62.72, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Orbsat.

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

