SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD) Head to Head Review

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.78 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SoFi Technologies and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 29.35%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats SoFi Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

