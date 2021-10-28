eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $74.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.27.

eBay stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 53.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,809 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 182,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

