Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), maintains the company’s momentum. The pipeline progress has been impressive and the approval of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo for advanced RCC has boosted sales and should fuel further growth. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. The company is also making efforts to develop its oncology portfolio beyond Cabometyx and has some promising candidates in the pipeline. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates for the third quarter are stable ahead of the results.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

