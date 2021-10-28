Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

