Analyzing Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83% Resources Connection 4.01% 11.55% 7.02%

3.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.60 -$74.86 million N/A N/A Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.92 $25.23 million $1.14 15.32

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ucommune International and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

