Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Amundi purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

