Roth Capital Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Roth Capital reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.33 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

