NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,720.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and last traded at GBX 1,710 ($22.34), with a volume of 54676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,685 ($22.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £795.11 million and a PE ratio of 156.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of £147.21.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

In other news, insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.