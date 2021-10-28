Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.93

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 369464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

