Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.29

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 9138490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

