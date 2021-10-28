Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.76) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,694,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 134,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,297. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.