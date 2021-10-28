Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Decreases By 84.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the September 30th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 852,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.41 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.