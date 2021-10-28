Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Decreases By 86.7%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.
