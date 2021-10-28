Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Decreases By 86.7%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNSC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter.

