Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.09

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 356288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Several analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.