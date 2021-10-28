Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.97

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and traded as low as $43.34. Capgemini shares last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 17,815 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

