BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.29

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.29 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 174.40 ($2.28). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173.80 ($2.27), with a volume of 1,676,155 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

