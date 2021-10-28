PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.07

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.47. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 1,259,529 shares changing hands.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of PetVivo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.63.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Folkes purchased 10,000 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $71,056 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PetVivo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

