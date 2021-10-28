Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 332.9%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 332.9% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $115.57 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $117.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

