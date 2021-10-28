Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $295.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.47 and a beta of 1.26. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $299.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.