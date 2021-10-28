Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.000-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.89 to $2.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

