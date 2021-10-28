Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Choice Hotels International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

