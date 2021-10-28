Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC KNDGF opened at $11.00 on Monday. Kindred Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.
