Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC KNDGF opened at $11.00 on Monday. Kindred Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group Plc is engages in the online gambling business. Its brands include 32Red, bingo.com, Bohemia Casino, Casinohuone, iGame, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Roxy Palace, Storspiller, Unibet and Vlad Cazino. The company was founded by Anders Strom in 1997 and is headquartered in Sliema, Malta.

