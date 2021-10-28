CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

