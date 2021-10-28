Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

