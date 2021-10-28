Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NLLSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

