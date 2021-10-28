The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €151.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

EPA AIR opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.03. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

