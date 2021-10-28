Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 18,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,393% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at 27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 25.96. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

