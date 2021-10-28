Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 33,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 2,638 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bridgetown by 842.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at $6,554,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTWN opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

