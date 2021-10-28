Investors Buy Large Volume of Flowserve Call Options (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,792% compared to the typical volume of 167 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

