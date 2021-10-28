Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.80

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and traded as high as $86.78. Marubeni shares last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 13,138 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.