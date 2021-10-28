Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Nucor by 182.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.