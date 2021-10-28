FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CAJ opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. Canon has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $25.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Canon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 324.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

