ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.