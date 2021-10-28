Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £600.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.09. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

