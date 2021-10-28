MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MPZZF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
