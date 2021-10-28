FY2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Increased by DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BANF opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.