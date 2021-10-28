Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,031.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

